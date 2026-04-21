Daily Summary: As a ceasefire drifts away, markets lose ground

The session on Wall Street is unfolding in a moderately cautious mood. All the early gains have been erased, and the major indices are now slightly in the red. The Dow Jones is down 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are declining by around 0.5%.

Statements coming from the White House remain a source of pressure. Donald Trump announced that he does not intend to extend the ceasefire with Iran and declared he is “ready to return to war” if no agreement is reached before the truce expires tomorrow.

There are also reports that J.D. Vance did not depart for talks with Iran, while at the same time officials indicate that “all options are on the table” regarding Tehran. U.S. authorities are said to have prepared plans to resume offensive operations if Trump makes such a decision.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry described U.S. actions against two Iranian vessels as “maritime piracy and state terrorism,” while also questioning Washington’s credibility in the negotiation process, according to state television.

Iran has also not yet decided whether to participate in talks, including those involving negotiations with Pakistan, meaning there is still no final position on the matter.

According to The New York Times, the U.S.–Iran diplomatic process has currently been put on hold, and Tehran has not yet responded regarding the continuation of talks, further increasing uncertainty around future negotiations.

At the same time, Iran is demanding the lifting of the U.S. blockade as a condition for resuming peace talks.

Additionally, there have been reports of Hezbollah rocket attacks targeting Israeli forces.

As a result, oil prices have rebounded. Brent crude is up nearly 5%, testing the $95 per barrel level.

U.S. retail sales came in above forecasts, significantly exceeding market expectations and pointing to strong consumer demand.

Kevin Warsh testified before the Senate today, emphasizing his independence and stating that he would not be a “tool of the president.” He also highlighted the need for Federal Reserve reform and changes in the approach to monetary policy.

The session was also tense in Europe, where most major indices were under pressure. The UK’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 fell by over 1%, while Germany’s DAX and Spain’s IBEX 35 declined by around 0.5%.

Precious metals also came under notable pressure. Gold is down more than 2%, falling to $4,700 per ounce, while silver is losing about 4.5% to $76 per ounce.