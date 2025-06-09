Daily summary: Bitcoin gains 2.40%, trading above $108,000 💰

U.S. stock indices are having a calm session today. The S&P 500 is up about 0.3%, the Dow Jones is hovering near Friday’s closing price, and the Nasdaq 100 is gaining 0.2%. Small-cap companies are performing best today, with the Russell 2000 index up more than 0.7%.

The U.S. stock market is being supported by optimism around ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, whose representatives have begun a new round of talks in London. The main topic remains international trade and, consequently, the future of tariffs.

According to the NY Fed’s May report, American consumers are now more optimistic — inflation expectations have declined across all time horizons, and sentiment regarding the labor market and personal finances has improved. The 1-year inflation expectation currently stands at 3.2% (down from 3.6% in April), and the 5-year forecast is 2.6%. Americans expect slower price increases for fuel, rent, medical services, and education.

European stock indices are experiencing a mixed session today. The weakest sentiment is seen in the German market, where the DAX index is down over 0.6%. The British and French markets are faring slightly better, with their main indices falling around 0.2%. Italy’s IT40 is down about 0.4%, while the broad STOXX Europe 600 index is roughly 0.1% below Friday’s closing level. Switzerland’s SMI stands out positively, gaining around 0.4%.

Tesla (TSLA.US) is closing its opening price gap after an early drop of about 3%. This week may be pivotal for the company, with the planned launch of its Robotaxi project in Austin.

Apple (AAPL.US) is down about 1.5% following the start of its WWDC 2025 conference. The company announced the integration of new operating systems across all devices up to generation 26. Among the changes are a redesigned interface called Liquid Glass (the biggest visual update since iOS 7), AI-powered live conversation translation, and improvements to some app-based services.

However, the announced changes aren’t as groundbreaking as the market had hoped. The stock is also under pressure from recent UBS estimates showing that the number of people planning to buy a new iPhone in the next 12 months is at its lowest level in 5 years.

IonQ (IONQ.US), in collaboration with AstraZeneca, AWS, and NVIDIA, announced a major breakthrough in quantum-accelerated computational chemistry. Together, the companies developed and demonstrated a hybrid quantum-classical workflow that achieved over 20× faster simulation times for the Suzuki–Miyaura reaction, a key step in small-molecule drug synthesis.

Today, capital is flowing primarily into precious metals and cryptocurrencies. Gold is up 0.70% to $3,335, Palladium +2.80%, Platinum +3.90%, Silver +2.00%.