Daily summary: Bitcoin gains 3.20%; USD Dollar ends the year strong 💵

U.S. indices are gaining during the final trading session of the year. Risk appetite is slightly more noticeable after the holiday sell-off, with gains also seen in the cryptocurrency market. The US500 is up 0.40%, the US100 has risen by 0.45%, and small-cap companies in the US2000 index are leading with a 0.65% increase.

Real Estate Price Index (YoY): actual: 4.5%; forecast: 4.6%; previous: 4.4%. The U.S. real estate price index shows slightly slower growth than expected. The data triggered a minor movement in the EURUSD pair.

The USDJPY pair initially lost some bullish momentum, dropping below the 158-yen zone, leaving a 2.5% gap from the local highs recorded in July. However, in the latter half of the day, the pair recovered its losses, climbing back above 157.0000 JPY per USD.

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO.US) is down over 54% after Pfizer announced the termination of its collaboration and licensing agreement with the company for the development of a new gene therapy for hemophilia A. The decision surprised both the market and analysts.

The final Forex session of the year is marked by dollar strength. The USDIDX is up 0.11%, with the NZD (-0.57%) and AUD (-0.37%) losing the most against the dollar. The exception is the Japanese yen, which has rebounded by 0.05% against the USD.

Most precious metals are gaining, led by platinum (+1.08%), followed by gold (+0.3%) and palladium (+0.22%). However, silver remains in correction territory (-0.33%).

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a strong rebound after recent sell-offs. Bitcoin is up 3.30% to $95,700, and Ethereum has gained 2.30% to $3,420. Similar increases are observed across altcoins.