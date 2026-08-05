Daily Summary: Dow Jones hits record highs, while gold and silver rally on hopes for a US–Iran deal

After today's session, SanDisk and Western Digital Corporation will report their financial results.

The current earnings season should be considered very strong, with the vast majority of companies reporting results that beat market forecasts.

On the flip side, Nvidia is gaining as the market reacted positively to news about SpaceX utilizing its AI technology.

The indexes are primarily weighed down by shares of SpaceX and AMD, which reported relatively strong quarterly results, but the market expected better outcomes.

The situation looks significantly worse for the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which is down about 0.4%.

The S&P 500 gave back some of its gains after initial increases and is currently hovering around zero.

At the time of writing this report, the Dow Jones is gaining over 0.8%, breaking records and remaining the only bright spot in the US cash market.

The positive mood during the US session faded, especially after a rather strong opening.

The new route agreed upon with Oman is intended to be a temporary solution, rather than a complete end to the conflict.

However, Iran claims that merely restoring US commitments will not be enough to fully open the Strait of Hormuz, and negotiations continue in an atmosphere of deep distrust.

Tehran notes that it received messages from Washington regarding its readiness to return to previous commitments.

At the same time, reports suggest that the US and Iran remain in indirect contact, though Tehran emphasizes that it is not currently engaging in direct talks with Washington.

According to the US President, negotiations are heading in the right direction, and details may be presented in the near future.

Donald Trump assessed that the situation around Iran is "developing very well," suggesting progress in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran reported that coordinates for the proposed route have been agreed upon, which could operate temporarily for 2–4 months, and a joint statement from both countries is being finalized.

According to a Persian Gulf state representative, the chances of reaching a deal by Friday are around 50%.

Iran and Oman are continuing talks regarding the creation of a safe route for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, although an agreement remains uncertain.

The ADP report on private-sector employment in the US showed a clear slowdown in the labor market.

In July, private companies added only 44k jobs, while around 75k were expected (following a downwardly revised 95k in June).

The largest employment gains were recorded in the education and health care sectors, whereas weaker results appeared in hospitality, food services, and parts of manufacturing.

The data suggests that the US labor market is gradually losing momentum, but does not yet point to a sharp deterioration — companies are still rarely laying off workers, they are simply hiring more slowly.

US services sector data showed that the economy maintains a solid pace of growth.

The stronger reading suggests that demand in the US economy remains robust, particularly in services, which account for the largest portion of US GDP.

The ISM Services PMI also confirmed the sector's resilience, although the result was slightly weaker than expected: the index stood at 54.1 pts. versus the forecasted 54.5 pts.

Growth was mainly driven by new orders (rising to 57.2 pts.), but costs remain an issue — the prices paid index stayed above 70 pts., pointing to persistent inflationary pressure.

At the same time, the employment component weakened, suggesting that companies remain cautious regarding recruitment.

For markets, this represents a mixed signal: the US economy shows no signs of a sharp slowdown (which is positive for equities), but a strong services sector and high prices could make it difficult for the Fed to cut interest rates quickly.