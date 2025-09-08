Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Daily summary: gold with another record, France without another PM (08.09.2025)

19:01 8 September 2025

  • Sentiment on Wall Street is mixed today. Tech stocks are leading gains (US100: +0.4%), with the S&P 500 (US500: +0.1%) also higher. Losses in the DJIA (US30: -0.1%) reflect investor caution ahead of Thursday’s inflation data.

  • European index futures mostly trade in the green. Poland’s W20 (+2.17%) led gains, followed by SPA35 (+1%) and AUT20 (+0.8%). FRA40 (+0.55%) holds its advance despite the collapse of Prime Minister Bayrou’s government, while DE40 adds 0.5%.

  • French PM François Bayrou failed to win a confidence vote in the National Assembly. As pledged, he will submit his resignation tomorrow to President Emmanuel Macron, who must then either appoint a new PM or dissolve parliament for fresh elections.

  • Gold hit fresh record highs, surpassing $3,600/oz at the start of the week. It’s up about 1% today, touching $3,644/oz, and more than 5% since the start of the month.

  • Oil recovered losses from late last week, supported by reports OPEC+ agreed to resume restoring production tied to earlier COVID-era cuts. The group will add 137,000 bpd monthly, with decisions reviewed each month. Saudi Aramco trimmed export prices for Asia and Europe, though they remain above Dubai benchmarks.

  • The EU is preparing a new sanctions package against Russia, expected Friday, targeting banks and other institutions. Natural gas prices jumped 5% on lower output and rising demand expectations, with tropical storm concerns also providing support. Gains later eased to around 1.5%.

  • On FX, the U.S. dollar is weakening as markets price in a Fed rate cut next week (USDIDX: -0.1%). Antipodean currencies lead (NZDUSD: +0.7%, AUDUSD: +0.5%), while EURUSD rises 0.2% to 1.1738.

  • The Polish zloty remains strong against the euro and dollar despite Fitch lowering Poland’s credit rating outlook. Gains on the W20 were driven largely by a rebound in the banking sector.

  • German industrial production rose 1.5% y/y in July (vs. -0.3% expected, after -3.5% prior). On a monthly basis, output increased 1.3% m/m (vs. 1.0% expected, after -0.1% prior). Germany’s trade surplus narrowed to €14.7B (vs. €15.3B expected, €15.9B prior).

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

10.09.2025
18:49

Daily Summary: PPI Inflation Suggests Significant Cuts. Russian Drones Over Poland

Gains on Wall Street continue. Major indices reached new daily all-time highs today. The US500 rose by 0.25%, while the US100 sharply pared early gains,...

 18:06

NIO raises 1 billion USD, shares drop

The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO announced a share offering worth approximately one billion dollars. The company sold over 181 million American...

 18:04

📣EURUSD at 1.17 ahead of ECB meeting

The ECB returns from its summer recess to a rate decision meeting. Given the euro area’s solid economic situation and inflation stabilizing near...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app