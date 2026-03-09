Join Live: Oil Soars Past $100

Join Research Director Kathleen Brooks live NOW as we break down the key developments after oil surged above $100, triggering major disruptions across global markets.

Global financial markets are under pressure as a sharp rise in oil prices drives a broad sell-off in equities and bonds. Asian markets fell significantly overnight, with Japan’s Nikkei down about 5% and Australia’s market dropping nearly 3%. Futures markets indicate further declines in Europe and the United States. At the same time, bond markets are also weakening, with yields rising sharply, particularly in the UK and parts of Europe.

The main driver of the turmoil is a worsening energy supply crisis caused by escalating conflict in the Middle East. Attacks involving US and Iranian forces over the weekend targeted key energy infrastructure, disrupting oil and gas production across the Gulf region. Iraq’s oil production has dropped dramatically, from 4.3 million barrels per day to around 1.3 million, removing roughly 3% of global oil supply in a single event.

A major factor behind this disruption is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for global energy exports. With no oil tankers passing through the strait over the weekend, Iraq has been unable to export much of its production. Because Iraq depends on oil exports for about 90% of its government revenue, a prolonged disruption could trigger economic and social instability in the country.

The surge in oil prices now well above $100 per barrel is weighing heavily on global financial markets. Higher fuel costs are rapidly feeding into consumer prices, raising fears that inflation could spike again and delay expected interest-rate cuts. Petrol prices have already risen sharply, including in the US and UK, increasing concerns that the global cost-of-living crisis could return and weaken consumer confidence.

Governments are preparing potential responses to stabilize markets. Finance ministers from the G7 are meeting to discuss the possible release of strategic oil reserves in order to ease supply shortages and limit inflation. However, markets are likely to remain focused primarily on developments in the conflict itself, since a ceasefire or political changes in Iran would have the largest impact on energy prices.

Join us and find out more.