Daily Summary: Oil at new local highs; Iran and Trump dampen market sentiment 💡

- US stocks extend losses after reports of a Trump administration plan for regulations that would require US licenses to export advanced AI chips worldwide, including Nvidia and AMD equipment.
- President Donald Trump has made it clear that the United States will not be a passive observer in the succession of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump compares the situation to the crisis in Venezuela and stresses that America must actively shape the selection of a new leader to avoid a return to the old guard.
- NATGAS gains after the publication of EIA data, which showed a larger-than-expected decline in US gas inventories: -132 Bcf against a forecast of -124 Bcf (previously -52 Bcf). The faster decline in inventories supports prices, as it suggests a tighter supply-demand balance at the end of the winter season. The market may now pay closer attention to subsequent weekly readings and weather forecasts in terms of the pace of inventory rebuilding.
- The publication of the ECB minutes did not have a significant impact on the EURUSD exchange rate. The document reiterated the balanced risks, i.e., controlled inflation and resilient growth rates, which are becoming less relevant in light of the new war in the Middle East.
- Currently, only ships flying the Iranian flag are navigating the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait remains largely impassable. As a result, Brent and WTI prices continue to rise and are reaching new local highs.
- On the Forex market today, the US dollar continues to perform best. Commodity currencies, the AUD and NZD, are under pressure.
- The crypto market is mirroring the weak sentiment seen on Wall Street. Bitcoin is currently down 2.5% and trading in the $71,000 range.
- Precious metals are losing ground due to the strong USD. SILVER is down 2.24% and GOLD is down 1.35%.
