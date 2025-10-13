Daily summary: Precious metals euphoria continues unabated 📈

- At the beginning of the week, we are seeing an improvement in investor sentiment.
- Gold is reaching new historic highs.
- Markets are reacting to OpenAI's strategic partnership with Broadcom.
After Friday's aggressive trade rhetoric towards China, Donald Trump softened his tone, emphasizing his good relations with Xi Jinping and suggesting the possibility of an agreement, which calmed the markets. The lack of an official response from Beijing did not prevent investors from rebounding, as seen in both the US and Europe.
Wall Street is recovering some of its losses after the biggest sell-off since April, supported by optimism around the earnings season and positive news from the technology sector. Currently, the US100 is up nearly 2.1%, while the VIX fear index is down 7.6%.
IT companies are growing the strongest, and OpenAI's strategic partnership with Broadcom is improving investor sentiment in the AI segment. Broadcom is up nearly 10% after announcing a collaboration with OpenAI to produce custom 10 GW AI chips, with a launch date in 2026. The project is intended to increase independence from Nvidia and strengthen its position in the AI infrastructure market.
Gold continues its dynamic growth, exceeding the historic barrier of $4,100 per ounce despite improved sentiment on the stock markets. The metal remains a beneficiary of global uncertainty, supported by expectations of interest rate cuts and inflows into ETFs. But that's not all, as we are seeing even greater gains in silver and, above all, palladium, which are up 3.64% and 4.13%, respectively.
Estée Lauder shares are up more than 4% after Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation to "Buy" and increased its target price to $115. Optimism is supported by improved sales in China, a return to growth in Hainan, and better market trends in the US.
The Australian dollar and the US dollar are currently performing best on the currency market. On the other hand, when analyzing the behavior of individual pairs, the euro and the Japanese yen are performing the worst. The dollar index is up more than 0.3% today.
Brent and WTI crude oil are up about 2% following signs of a possible de-escalation of US-China tensions and an improvement in the situation in the Middle East.
The mood on the crypto market is slightly better, even though Bitcoin is down 0.4%. The increases are mainly visible in smaller projects, where we saw massive sell-offs on Friday.
