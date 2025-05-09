Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Rebound on Wall Street stalls at the end of the week. Gold gains 1% on weaker US dollar

18:54 9 May 2025

  • Wall Street indices retreat ahead of the official start of trade negotiations between China and the U.S. (S&P 500: -0.25%, DJIA: -0.4%, Nasdaq: -0.2%, Russell 2000: -0.5%). Despite the declines in the U.S., the VIX index falls nearly 2%.

  • Sentiment deteriorated after Donald Trump commented that “80% tariffs on China sound reasonable.” Media reported that the U.S. administration, led by Treasury Secretary Bessent, is planning to lower tariffs below 60%.

  • Investors are skeptical that a quick trade deal will be reached. White House spokesperson Leavitt also stated that the mentioned 80% tariffs are neither a binding nor an official proposal for tariff reduction by the U.S.

  • Fed members signalled economic uncertainty but no pressure for cutting rates, as hard US data signals solid economy, despite falling consumers sentiments.

  • An improved trade outlook supports Tesla shares (TSLA: +4.5%). China is the company’s second most important market and a key hub in its supply chain.

  • In Europe, indices finish the week with broad optimism (DAX: +0.63%, CAC 40: +0.64%, FTSE 100: +0.27%).

  • Bavarian Nordic shares gain 6.2% (the most in the Stoxx 600 index) after solid Q1 2025 results. Despite uncertainty regarding tariffs on the European pharmaceutical sector, the company maintained its 2025 forecast (DKK 5.7–6.7 billion in revenue, 26%–30% EBITDA margin). The result was driven mainly by sales in the Travel Health segment.

  • In the U.S. stock market, in addition to Tesla, Pinterest (PINS.US) also gains after exceeding revenue forecasts and surprising investors with raised guidance.

  • Canada’s employment change for April came in slightly above expectations, but the unemployment rate rose to 6.9% versus 6.8% expected and 6.7% in March. Wages increased 5.5% y/y, compared to 5.3% expected, remaining unchanged from last month’s pace.

  • In the forex market: the dollar gives up most of yesterday’s gains (USDIDX: -0.33%), weakening against all G10 currencies. Gold and silver rise over 1%, while platinum climbs more than 1.5%.

  • Natural gas futures rise over 4.5% to 1-month highs, driven by lower U.S. supply. Oil trades over 1% higher and has already rebounded around 10% from local lows. The start of U.S.–China talks this weekend may increase volatility.

  • Cryptocurrencies continue upward momentum, with Bitcoin holding above $102,000. Ethereum posts strong gains, rising over 6% to $2,350; the Trump token jumps 13%.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

09.05.2025
18:37

NATGAS surges 4.5% to 1-month high on lower output and solid demand 📈

Futures on US natural gas Henry Hub (NATGAS) surges today almost 5% to $3.80 per million btu, the highest since April 9. Traders appear increasingly...

 16:31

Mixed sentiments on Wall Street 🗽Tesla gains 6% despite weak sales data

Wall Street slips slightly during Friday’s session; the US30 pulls back by 0.3% Tesla shares rise over 6% on hopes for positive signals from...

 16:15

Three markets to watch next week (09.05.2025)

Following the first high-stake trade negotiations between China and the US, market attention will once again focus predominantly on developments between...
More news

Join over 1.4 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app