Daily summary: stock market sell-off intensifies; Bitcoin falls below $66,000 📃

Wall Street extends the sell-off at the end of the session, with the biggest declines seen in the US100 tech stock index (-1.70%). The US500 and US2000 lose 1.10% each. Investors are awaiting the results of Tesla and IBM, which will be released after today's session in the US.

The declines are further supported by a strengthening dollar. The USDIDX dollar index gains as much as 0.45% to 104.3500. Other strong currencies today are EUR and CAD. The weakest performer is the Japanese yen, which is losing value amid uncertainty ahead of elections in Japan.

U.S. bond yields are also rising sharply, moving away from the 4.00% barrier. Two-year bond yields rise to 4.08%, while ten-year yields increase to 4.24%. The TNOTE index, which reflects ten-year bond prices, is down 0.20% today to 111.0000 points.

Coca-Cola's results show a 10% year-on-year earnings per share growth, but stagnation in revenues and low volume growth. Shares are down almost -1.5%. After an e.Coli bacteria scandal, McDonald's shares lose nearly 6%.

Starbucks shares are flat, recovering losses despite a 6% decline in comparable sales in the U.S. and nearly a 14% drop in sales in China; both measures fell far short of forecasts, and the results disappointed expectations.

Teledyne Technologies sees a 5% increase, driven partly by defense sector orders; earnings per share grew by over 30% year-on-year, with sales rising by just under 3%. AT&T shares also gain more than 4%.

The Bank of Canada cut interest rates by 50 basis points from 4.25% to 3.75%, as expected. Following the decision, the Canadian dollar weakens slightly, but the decision itself is no surprise to the market.

The number of homes sold in the U.S. for September was 3.84 million versus 3.88 million forecasted and 3.88 million previously (a -1% year-on-year decline, compared to -2.5% previously). The median price was $404,500, a 3% increase year-on-year.

A preliminary consumer sentiment indicator for the eurozone was published for October. The indicator showed -12.5 versus -12.5 forecasted and -12.9 in September.

OIL.WTI is down 0.90% to $70.70 per barrel. Selling pressure accelerated after the EIA report showed crude inventories rose significantly in the last week to 5.474 million barrels, compared to 0.8 million forecasted and -2.191 million previously. Before the report, OIL.WTI was trading at $71.30.

Along with the stock market, the cryptocurrency market is also losing ground. Bitcoin falls below the $66,000 mark, down 2.40%. Ethereum is seeing even larger losses, down 4.50% to $2,500.