Daily Summary: Tech Selloff Leads Market Decline, Energy Commodities Rally

US markets are experiencing broad weakness today, particularly in the technology sector. The Dow Jones is down 1.1% (42,525), with earlier losses of up to 700 points partially recovered. Major tech stocks are leading the decline, with Broadcom (-3.31%), Microsoft (-1.68%), and Salesforce (-1.74%) showing significant losses.

NYSE and Nasdaq will close January 9th to honor Jimmy Carter. The former US president died yesterday at the age of 100.

In economic data, US Chicago PMI came in significantly below expectations at 36.9 (forecast: 42.7), while Pending Home Sales showed unexpected strength, rising 2.2% MoM versus the forecast of 0.9%.

European markets are mostly in negative territory, with major indices like FRA40 (-0.35%), UK100 (+0.04%), and DE40 (-0.40%) showing mixed performance. Spanish inflation data came in higher than expected at 2.8% YoY (forecast: 2.6%).

ECB’s Stournaras said that “larger cuts shouldn’t be ruled out”, as medium-term eurozone inflation may go below the 2-percent target.

ECB’s Holzmann, on the other hand, said over the weekend that rate cuts may be postponed in case of raised inflationary pressures from energy prices and even stronger depreciation of euro.

Market breadth continues to deteriorate, with less than 60% of S&P 500 companies trading above their 200-day moving averages - marking the weakest level in 2024. The Magnificent Seven stocks are showing unusual weakness, with Apple down 1.68%, Meta declining over 2%, and NVIDIA dropping 0.31%.

Boeing (BA.US) shares are down nearly 2% following news of a tragic crash involving a Boeing 737-800 in South Korea, resulting in 179 fatalities.

Energy commodities are showing strong performance today. Natural gas (NATGAS) is surging 17.09% following NOAA's updated forecasts predicting significantly cooler temperatures in the US. Crude oil prices are also gaining momentum, with WTI up 1.50% to $71.25 and Brent rising 1.20% to $74.28.

Precious metals are facing pressure across the board, with Platinum leading the decline (-1.44%), followed by Silver (-1.40%), Palladium (-1.21%), and Gold (-0.42%).

In the cryptocurrency space, most major tokens are showing positive momentum, with Bitcoin recovering from early losses (+0.65%). Ethereum is up over+1.88% with Solana gaining 1%. MicroStrategy announced the acquisition of 2,138 Bitcoin tokens at an average price of $97,837.