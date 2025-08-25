Daily summary: Markets halt Friday's euphoria

- Decline in gas prices: Natural gas contracts (NATGAS) fell by approximately 2% as a result of the rollover of futures contracts and new forecasts indicating a cooling in the US at the end of August and beginning of September
- The market eagerly awaits Wednesday's financial results from Nvidia za drugi kwartał 2025, which may have a significant impact on investor sentiment going forward.
- Wall Street dominated by declines. The Russell 2000 is performing particularly poorly, with a decline of nearly 0.7%. At the same time, the Nasdaq is reversing its early losses and is currently up 0.16%. The S&P 500 index is down 0.14%.
- The Forex market was dominated by the Australian dollar and the US dollar. These currencies gained the most against a broad basket of currencies. On the other hand, we observed declines in the euro and the Japanese yen.
- Germany's Ifo economic climate index unexpectedly rose in August to 89.0 from 88.6 in July. This is the highest reading in over a year, signaling an improvement in overall sentiment among German businesses.
- Ørsted (ORSTED.DK) records a decline of 15% due to a dispute with the presidential administration over a wind farm project in the Rhode Island area.
- Christine Lagarde pointed out that the European labor market has effectively coped with recent difficulties, suggesting that the worst times are now behind us.
- Moody's has decided to downgrade Lower Austria's credit rating due to growing concerns about the increase in the budget deficit.
- The options market increasingly anticipates an increase in the value of the euro against the dollar. Europe has ended its cycle of interest rate cuts without any serious economic disruption or deterioration in the labor market, while pressure on the US Fed to accelerate and deepen interest rate cuts is steadily increasing.
- July brought mixed data on new home sales in the US. The results were better than expected, although the growth rate slowed compared to June.
- Cryptocurrencies start the week with declines. Bitcoin falls from $118,000 to $112,000, Ethereum falls more than 5% below $4,600, while other altcoins see declines due to profit-taking and a strengthening dollar.
