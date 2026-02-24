Daily summary: Technology Drives Wall Street as Tehran Seeks Truce

The session across the Atlantic is unfolding in distinctly positive territory, with major Wall Street indices rebounding strongly after yesterday’s losses. The Nasdaq Composite is up more than 1%, the S&P 500 gains around 0.8%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rises by about 0.9%.

The event of the day is undoubtedly the announcement of a multi-year agreement between Advanced Micro Devices and Meta Platforms for AI infrastructure supplies. News of the massive contract boosted the companies’ stock prices and triggered a strong market reaction, highlighting the scale and significance of the deal for the continued development of the artificial intelligence sector.

Software stocks also rebounded following the announcement of a series of partnerships with Anthropic , easing earlier investor concerns over potential AI-related disruptions.

Market sentiment has calmed significantly after previous turbulence caused by the U.S . Supreme Court ruling that tariffs imposed by the administration were unlawful.

In Europe, most markets also ended the day in positive territory . The CAC 40 rose nearly 0.3%, the DAX gained over 0.1%, while the FTSE 100 closed with a marginal decline, and the IBEX 35 fell more than 0.35%.

In February, the consumer confidence index published by The Conference Board in the United States stood at 91.2 points, exceeding both the forecast (87.4 points) and the previous reading (89 points). The better-than-expected result may signal an improvement in US consumer sentiment.

On the forex market , we are seeing a clear weakness in the Japanese yen, which is losing ground against major currencies, with the USD/JPY pair rising by around 0.7% today. The weakening of the yen is due, among other things, to investor concerns about Japan's fiscal stability and planned expansion of government spending.

We are seeing relatively small fluctuations in the precious metals marke t. Gold is down 1.3% and hovering around $5,160 per ounce, while silver is down 0.7% and below $87.5 per ounce.

The situation is different on the industrial metals market . Copper contracts are up nearly 2.5%, and nickel contracts are up almost 4%.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Tehran is ready to take “all necessary steps” to reach an agreement with the United States before the next round of negotiations in Geneva, which investors saw as a sign of a possible de-escalation of geopolitical tensions. In response to these statements, oil prices are falling as the risk premium associated with the conflict in the Middle East has decreased.