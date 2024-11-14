Daily Summary: US Equities Lose Momentum Amid Hotter Inflation Data; European Markets Surge as ECB Maintains Balanced Tone

US equities seem tired of bullish momentum over the recent weeks and move into the red. S&P500 and Dow Jones trade 0.3% lower, Nasdaq backs 0.2% and small-cap Russell 2000 slips down by 1%.

Conversely, European markets have closed the session with notable gains. German DAX trades 1.37% higher, French CAC40 increased by 1.32%, british FTSE 100 gains 0.5%.

Eurozone GDP report for Q3 was in line with expectations (0.9% YoY, forecast: 0.9%, previously: 0.9%).

The tone of the ECB's Minutes reflects a carefully balanced stance. While growing more confident in the disinflation process, the ECB emphasizes risk management and maintains a data-dependent approach, with particular attention to avoiding both overshooting and undershooting of the inflation target.

Kansas City Fed president, Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed president Alberto Musalem commented on the US monetary policy and its future perspectives. Overall, both Fed members' speeches were quite cautious, Fed's confidence in further inflation fall probably didn't change, however recent CPI readings do not point to 'aggressive rate cuts cycle' stance, with still higher both headline and core.

Adriana Kugler, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors signaled today, that fighting with higher inflation in the US may be harder, however further rate cuts are still a 'basic scenario'.

US PPI came hotter-than-expected. In YoY perspective, PPI rose to 2.4% (2.3% expected), core PPI climbed to 3.1% (3% expected), and PPI ex Food/Energy/Transport increased to 3.5% (3.2% previously).

US Jobless Claims decreased more than expected, indicating a more resilient labor market (217k vs forecast 224K; previous 221K). Bundled with hotter PPI, today’s macroeconomic data support a more cautious and ‘not-in-hurry’ narrative of Federal Reserve policy outlook.

SMCI is at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq if it fails to submit a compliance plan by November 16.

Natural gas inventories rose by 42 billion cubic feet last week, above the expected 39 billion and higher than the previous 69 billion cubic feet. NATGAS is on track to lose 5.6% today.

Oil has erased part of early losses after EIA US inventories change. The report showed an unexpected rise in both oil inventories, however, the Gasoling and Distillate were much lower than anticipated. OIL is up 0.16% to $72.07, while OIL.WTI is gaining 0.27% to $68.08.