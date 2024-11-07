Daily summary: US Stocks Hit Record Highs, European Equities Rise, and Crypto Rally Continues Amid Economic Data and Election Aftermath

US equities are trading with a mild optimism. S&P 500 has reached yet another ATH today, yet it retracted slightly already, gaining 0.6% at the moment. Dow Jones remains flat, Nasdaq is the most bullish index today, gaining 1.3% mainly due to tech stocks, while the small-cap Russell 2000 spends the session in the red (-0.25%).

European markets are also in a moderately good mood . Polish WIG20 is the leader with its long awaited gains (+3.1%), German DAX trades 1.7% higher and French CAC40 rises by 0.75%. British FTSE 100 retracts, however, losing 0.32%.

Eurozone retail sales have ticked up slightly above the expectations in September (0.5% MoM, forecast 0.4%, previously 0.2%)

Swedish Riksbank has cut interest rates by 0.75 bp, in line with markets’ expectations (2.75%, forecast: 2.75%, previously: 3.5%). According to the central bank’s initial statement, rate cuts may also take place in December and early 2025.

Norges Bank has kept the policy rate unchanged at 4.5% following the November 6 meeting, with expectations to maintain this rate until the end of 2024, according to Governor Ida Wolden Bache.

Germany September industrial production came lower than expected at -2.5% vs -1.0% m/m.

Chinese index contracts, reflecting the performance of the Hang Seng Index's largest companies, gained more than 5% today. Investors expect that the higher tariffs that Trump is likely to impose on the Chinese economy could make the announced stimulus tools for the economy stronger than originally expected.

China’s export growth surges to 27-months high, with trade balance growing to $95.7 bn. The exponential growth of China’s exports has helped the country to compensate for a weak domestic demand. Trump’s election, however, poses a threat to this momentum, with the president-elect’s promises of aggressive tariffs policy.

BOE voted 8-1 to cut the Bank Rate by 25 pb to 4.75%, while the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) aims to achieve a 2% inflation target while supporting growth and employment.

Rheinmetall gained 6% today, as the company commented that its experiencing growth 'like we have never before in the Group' amid the Ukraine war; the company raised its profitability target for FY 2024.

US jobless claims change came as expected: 222k vs 221k exp.

Lyft shares skyrocket after beating expectations and announcing a strategic partnership for autonomous vehicles.

Norwegian Krone and Australian dollar are the strongest currencies today, gaining 2% and 1.55% respectively against USD, which cools down after the post-election spike driven by Trump’s victory.

Energy commodities gaintoday, with OIL.WTI leading (+1.06%), OIL is 0.92% higher, while NATGAS slips 1.48%.