Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Wall Street gain ignoring strengthening US dollar and rising yields 🗽

19:20 9 October 2024
  • Wednesday's session on European stock markets brought clear gains. Germany's DAX ended the session 1% higher and France's CAC40 0.6% higher. Fashion holding Kering gained nearly 1.5% after the announcement of a new CEO at the Gucci brand.
  • The FOMC minutes from the last meeting indicated a lack of major surprises that could affect the volatility of the currency market or indices. Some FOMC members favored a 25bp cut in September; the Fed indicated high confidence that inflation will continue to decline, despite the solid projected health of the US economy
  • Wall Street indexes gain. Prominent were contracts on the DJIA (US30), which gained nearly 0.9%, approaching historic highs near 42,800 points.
  • U.S. wholesale sales, for August, unexpectedly fell -0.1% month-on-month, versus 0.4% forecast, after a 1.1% increase, in July
  • Comments from Collins, Logan and Bostic at the U.S. Federal Reserve suggest that the bank recognizes inflationary risks and may ease its rate cut forecasts if incoming data warrant it. Policymakers, however, remain confident of achieving the 2% inflation target 
  • The dollar is strengthening today, as seen in a more than 0.4% rise in USDIDX and a nearly 0.4% drop in EURUSD; yields on 10-year U.S. bonds rose more than 3 basis points to 4.07% today
  • The VIX Volatility Index lost more than 3% today, driven by consistently positive sentiment on Wall Street and declines in oil prices. 
  • U.S. crude oil inventories indicated an increase of 5.8 million barrels, up from 1.6 million forecast and 3.89 million previously, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell sharply.
- Distillates: -3.124 million (-1.754 million estimate; -1.284 million previously)
- Cushing: +1.247 million (previously +840,000).
- Gasoline: -6.304 million (estimate -1.000 million; previously +1.119 million)
- Refinery capacity utilization: -0.90% (estimate 0.00%; previously -3.30%)
  • Chinese index futures rebounded slightly after reports that the People's Bank of China will consider issuing additional government bonds; JD.com and Alibaba are still losing in a range of up to 2 to 3%, deepening yesterday's sell-offs
  • Silver and gold had another down session today; losing 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively. Volatility among agricultural commodities was very limited today, despite concerns about a hurricane season in the U.S. that could affect domestic weather and harvests; cocoa stood out with a 4% gain
  • The United States expects 'unwarranted' escalatory Chinese actions in the Gulf of Taiwan, during Chinese naval maneuvers, on October 10.
  • Iran conveyed that if Israel does not attack 'then there will be no war,' while any attack will be met, with 'thousands of rockets' flying towards Israel. Defense Minister Galant conveyed that an Israeli attack would be deadly and precise, unlike Iran's
  • Israeli President Netanyahu was scheduled to hold talks today with President Biden and Deputy Prime Minister Kamala Harris. Earlier it was reported that Israeli Defense Minister Galant's trip to the Pentagon had been canceled. Iran, on the other hand, participated in talks with Saudi Arabia today
  • Cryptocurrency market sentiment is weak; Bitcoin loses more than 1% and slides below $62,000. Chainlink loses almost 5%

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

10.10.2024
18:47

Daily Summary: Markets continue the sell-off as inflation ticks higher

Norwegian CPI (for September) came in 3% YoY vs 3.2% exp. and 2.6% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.9% previously) Japanese yen strengthened...

 18:01

Celsius Holdings stock price rises after NACS show📈

The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show pushed Celsius Holdings (CELH.US) stock price up more than 12% to its highest level in more...

 15:37

BREAKING: EIA NATGAS storage data above expectations

Natural gas inventories rose by 82 billion cubic feet last week, slightly below the expected 76 billion and higher than the previous 55 billion cubic feet....
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 11 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 10 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 10 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 10 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 7 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 17 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 10 October 2026
_ga cc 10 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 8 April 2025
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 4 November 2025
_omappvp cc 22 September 2035
_omappvs cc 10 October 2024
_uetsid cc 11 October 2024
_uetvid cc 4 November 2025
_fbp cc 8 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 10 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 4 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 4 November 2025
_ttp cc 4 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 8 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 8 April 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 10 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 10 October 2025
lidc cc 11 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 8 April 2025

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator