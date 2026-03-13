Market Watch: Calm European Session, Weak Industry, Easing Inflation

The end of the week on European markets brings a sizable batch of macroeconomic releases, painting a mixed picture of the region’s economy at the start of the year. Today’s session on European trading floors is unfolding in an unusually calm atmosphere, with investors taking a cautious stance ahead of the weekend. Key releases include GDP and industrial production data from the United Kingdom, inflation figures from several European economies, and industrial output for the entire euro area. Most major European indices are hovering near yesterday’s closing levels. Germany’s DAX and the UK’s FTSE 100 are moving close to their reference points, while France’s CAC40 is down by more than 0.1 percent. On the other end, Spain’s IBEX is gaining more than 0.3 percent.

United Kingdom: The economy virtually stalled in January. GDP remained unchanged month-on-month at 0.0 percent versus forecasts of 0.2 percent, though year-on-year growth came in at 0.8 percent. Industrial production fell 0.1 percent month-on-month, highlighting ongoing fragility in the sector despite a slight rebound in manufacturing. A positive surprise came from the trade balance, with the deficit narrowing to 14.45 billion GBP.

Sweden: Unemployment rose to 8.8 percent in February from 8.6 percent previously. The data suggest a weakening labor market and continued softness in economic activity.

Romania: Consumer inflation eased to 9.3 percent year-on-year in February from 9.6 percent previously, remaining one of the highest in the region. Industrial production declined 3.3 percent month-on-month in January, far below expectations, signaling a notable slowdown in the sector.

Hungary: Industrial production rose 1.5 percent month-on-month in January, but remains down 2.5 percent year-on-year. The data point to a short-term rebound following earlier weakness in manufacturing.

France: Final data confirmed moderate inflation growth in February. CPI came in at 0.9 percent year-on-year and HICP at 1.1 percent year-on-year, reflecting very subdued price pressures in the euro area’s second-largest economy.

Slovakia: Inflation eased to 3.7 percent year-on-year in February from 4.0 percent previously, confirming the gradual waning of price pressures.

Spain: Final figures confirmed stable inflation at 2.3 percent year-on-year according to CPI and 2.5 percent year-on-year by HICP, close to the European Central Bank’s target.

Poland: CPI inflation in February stood at 2.1 percent year-on-year, in line with prior estimates, confirming price dynamics near the central bank’s target.

Italy: Industrial production fell 0.6 percent month-on-month in January, well below market expectations for a rebound, underlining continued weakness in the manufacturing sector.

Eurozone: Industrial production declined 1.5 percent month-on-month and 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, significantly below market expectations. The data highlight a clear slowdown in industrial activity across the region at the start of the year.

Today’s releases point to continued weakness in Europe’s industrial sector alongside moderate overall economic activity, with inflation pressures gradually easing across several economies. This backdrop could support a scenario of further monetary easing in Europe in the coming quarters, especially if weaker industrial activity begins to affect the broader economy. Much will also depend on geopolitical developments in the Middle East. A de-escalation of the conflict could lead to lower oil prices, potentially below 100 USD per barrel, further easing inflationary pressures and improving prospects for the European economy.