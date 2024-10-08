Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Wall Street reduces gains amid potential Israeli response to recent Iranian rocket attacks 🔴

18:58 8 October 2024

  • U.S. indices reduce gains from the first part of the day following reports of a possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, specifically a potential Israeli response to recent Iranian rocket attacks, i.e., an attack on energy facilities according to information provided to NBC by the American administration.

  • Oil quickly rebounds from around $76.5 to nearly $78 USD after these reports, and some of the gains on Wall Street have been erased. Nvidia stock is still gaining over 3%; sentiment in the software industry is very positive today.

  • The US100 technology companies index gains the most to 20,200 points, i.e., about 1.00%. The US500 gains 0.58% to 5,780 points, while the small-cap companies index US2000 is trading without significant changes.

  • The gains on the US100 index are supported by the semiconductor sector, especially by Nvidia shares, which are up 3.20% today. The better sentiment on stocks can be attributed to information indicating sustained significant demand for the company's chips, including new Blackwell chips. Equally impressive gains are recorded by Palantir (PLTR.US) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US).

  • Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose today to 4.3%, the dollar extended gains, putting pressure on precious metals. Silver loses nearly 4%, and gold over 1%.

  • The trade balance for the current period amounted to -$70.4 billion, slightly better than the estimated -$70.6 billion. Last month's trade deficit was revised from -$78.8 billion to -$78.9 billion. The goods trade deficit improved to -$94.22 billion from -$102.8 billion in the previous month, while the services surplus increased slightly to $24.4 billion. The trade deficit with China for August amounted to -$27.88 billion compared to -$30.12 billion in July.

  • Chinese stock indices had a very weak session, with CHN.cash losing over 10%, after today's conference of Chinese policymakers disappointed investors' expectations, casting doubt on the sustainability of further gains in the Chinese stock market.

  • Regulators indicated that the economy is on track for 5% GDP growth but cast doubt on whether short-term stimulus measures will translate into demand, and did not provide assurance of further, highly anticipated fiscal stimuli.

  • The European session passed today in mixed moods, with significant losses in shares of resource and fashion companies, which had recently been gaining strongly on the wave of optimism related to China. Swatch and Kering shares recorded declines of 7% and 5% respectively; however, Hermes recovered initial losses and closed near neutral levels.

  • Cotton contracts rebound above $72 per bale, after a more than 3% sell-off driven by a strong dollar, declines in China, and lower oil prices.

  • Bitcoin recorded several strong volatility spikes but is still trading around $63,000 USD; the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market remains mixed.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

09.10.2024
19:20

Daily summary: Wall Street gain ignoring strengthening US dollar and rising yields 🗽

Wednesday's session on European stock markets brought clear gains. Germany's DAX ended the session 1% higher and France's CAC40 0.6%...

 19:01

BREAKING: EURUSD drops 0.37%; USD with almost no reaction to FOMC minutes

The FOMC Minutes from the latest decision-making meeting of the US Federal Reserve have just been published. Recall that on September 18 the Fed decided...

 17:49

VIX loses 3% as Wall Street gains, partially driven by falling oil prices 🗽

CBOE VIX index futures (VIX), which measure the implied volatility of S&P 500 index options, are trading down more than 3% today, despite some rather...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator