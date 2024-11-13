DAX: European indices struggle for direction; Siemens Energy gains 15% 🔔

European indices are experiencing a mixed session

The DAX is up 0.15% to 19,100 points

Siemens Energy gains 15% after raising forecasts

Markets in Europe are having a calm session without significant moves in either direction. By mid-session on Wednesday, the Spanish SPA35 index is leading gains (+0.60%), followed by Italy's ITA40 (+0.40%). Germany's DAX is up 0.15% to 19,100 points. On the other end of the spectrum, Poland's W20 index is down (-0.95%) and the Dutch NED25 is down (-0.45%). Market attention, including in Europe, will be focused today on the release of US CPI data at 2:30 PM.

DAX (D1 Interval)

The German index is seeing a moderate rebound today of 0.15% and remains in a support zone around 19,100 points. If bulls fail to hold this level, the next support area will be around 18,400 points. On the upside, the nearest target in the event of a rebound will be levels around 19,600 points.

Source: xStation 5

Company News

Siemens Energy (ENR.DE) gains 15% after the company raised its midterm outlook as it reported record orders and a narrower fourth-quarter loss, driven by rising demand for power equipment and a turnaround at its wind turbine division. Benefiting from the expansion of wind power, grid upgrades, and gas plant operations alongside key rival GE Vernova, Siemens Energy has rebounded from a major crisis tied to quality issues at Siemens Gamesa. By selling assets, reducing losses, and growing its order book, the company's shares have more than tripled this year, marking it as the best-performing German blue-chip in 2024.

RWE (RWE.DE) gains as much as 7.70% after the company announced a €1.5 billion share buyback, citing weakening prospects for hydrogen and U.S. offshore wind following Donald Trump's re-election. The buyback, set to start in Q4 and run for 18 months, responds to investor pressure for a capital allocation review amid challenging returns for clean energy projects. CEO Markus Krebber emphasized reallocating funds when risk-return profiles shift.