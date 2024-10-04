DE40: DAX gains slightly ahead of NFP

DAX makes up some of the recent declines

Investors' attention turns to NFP data

Redcare Pharmacy with sales growth in Q3

Overall market situation:

Friday's session on European stock markets brings mixed investor sentiment. Germany's DAX is currently gaining 0.35%. Britain's FTSE 100 is losing 0.45% at the same time. At the same time, France's CAC40 is adding 0.50%. Investors' attention turns today to NFP data from the US, which will show where the US economy currently stands and whether it will justify a sudden turn in the Fed's interest rate policy.

Volatility currently observed in the broad European market. Source: xStation

The German benchmark DE40 is trading nearly 0.30% higher during Friday's session. It seems that the key support points of the broad uptrend remain the zones of recent peaks (19,000 points) and the 50-day EMA (blue curve on the chart). The most important resistance, on the other hand, remains the historical peak near 19,650 points. Source: xStation

News:

Shares of Redcare Pharmacy (RDC.DE) are gaining 1.7 percent today, as the company reported sales growth that accelerated to 81 percent in the third quarter, particularly in the prescription drug business in Germany. Group sales rose 20.8 percent to €574 million in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Analysts at Citi downgraded their recommendation on Covestro (1COV.DE) shares to “neutral” from their previous “buy” rating. Target price set at €62 per share.

Watches of Switzerland (WOSG.UK) is buying the Hodinkee platform, the company announced. Watches of Switzerland said the transaction will be financed with existing financial instruments and will not significantly affect the company's leverage position, according to a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed. The company's shares are gaining 1.2% today.

Other news coming from individual companies in the DAX index. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP