DE40: The downturn returns to Europe💡

European stock indices are falling on Friday – the Stoxx 600 is down by around 0.65%, the DAX is down 0.89%, and the CAC 40 is down 0.88%. The main factor putting pressure on the markets is the escalation of trade rhetoric by President Donald Trump, who in a post on Truth Social on Thursday threatened “significantly higher” tariffs on EU goods if the EU fails to meet the terms of last year’s trade agreement – namely, reducing its own tariffs on US goods to zero.

At the same time, the markets are monitoring the exchange of fire between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, which, although officially having no impact on the ceasefire, is heightening geopolitical uncertainty. Crude oil is reacting sharply to the escalation – WTI is up by around 2% and hovering around $94.67/bbl, whilst Brent is above $100/bbl. The dollar is slightly weaker – the USDIDX index is down 0.36%, and the EUR/USD pair is holding steady around 1.1771. Among sectors, energy is performing best – supported by rising oil prices, led by Eni with a 2.28% gain; finance and industry are faring worst, with both sectors losing a combined 1% or so, dragged down by Allianz (-4.96%) and Rheinmetall (-4.77%).

A table showing the best and worst performers during today’s trading session in Europe. Source: XTB HQ Research Department

Sector performance Source: XTB HQ Research Department

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