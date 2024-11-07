Dollar Gains on Hawkish Fed Tone 💵📈

Fed Cuts 25bp with Cautious View on Inflation The FOMC Minutes from the latest decision-making meeting of the US Federal Reserve have just been published. Recall that on November 7 the Fed decided to cut rates by 25 basis points, continuing the easing cycle but at a more measured pace compared to the previous 50 basis point cut. Here are the most important transcripts of the minutes of that event: The Committee unanimously supported the 25 bps cut in the fed funds rate, showing greater consensus compared to the previous meeting's split decision.

Notable removal of language expressing "greater confidence" in inflation moving sustainably toward 2% target, suggesting increased caution about inflation progress.

Committee sees risks to both employment and inflation goals as "roughly in balance", marking a shift from previous emphasis on inflation risks.

Economic activity continues to expand at "solid pace", but labor market conditions have "generally eased" and unemployment has moved up while remaining low.

Committee emphasizes data dependency for future rate decisions, will "carefully assess incoming data, evolving outlook, and balance of risks" for additional adjustments.

Labor market showing clearer signs of softening, marking a shift from previous assessments, though overall conditions remain relatively tight.

The statement maintains a balanced tone on policy direction, prepared to adjust stance if risks emerge that could impede attainment of Committee's goals.

All FOMC members, including previous dissenter Michelle Bowman, voted in favor of the policy action, suggesting broader agreement on the pace of policy normalization.

