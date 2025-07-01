Read more
Economic calendar: PMI data and Sintra conference in focus

07:56 1 July 2025
  • Futures contracts on European stock indices are trading without a clear direction ahead of the cash session
  • Investors' attention will focus on PMI data, JOLTS readings, and speeches by central bankers

Today's macro calendar will focus on PMI data for industry from the world's major economies. At 11:00 a.m., we will also see CPI data from the eurozone and JOLTS data from the US (4:00 p.m.). The European Central Bank's annual forum in Sintra is still ongoing. Today, we will hear statements from Andrew Bailey (BoE), Christine Lagarde (ECB), Jerome Powell (FED), and Kazuo Ueda (BoJ). 3:30 p.m. All CEST time.

Today's calendar:

 

Source: xStation

Market News

02.07.2025
15:32

BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks lower after upbeat EIA storage data

United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: Actual: 3.845M. forecast -1.650M; previous -4.066M; Gasoline Inventories: Actual:...

 13:22

UK welfare bill spooks the bond markets

UK bond yields have taken a step higher as we progress through Wednesday, and Prime Minister’s questions has not eased concern that the bond vigilantes...

 13:16

BREAKING: EURUSD gains on negative ADP reading 📌

01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for June: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual -33K; forecast 99K; previous 29K; The...
