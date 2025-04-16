Dollar Slumps to 3-Year Low as Fed Signals Policy Dilemma 📉

The US Dollar Index is seeing a mild rebound from a key support level following remarks from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, who advocated for maintaining interest rates at their current level. Nevertheless, the dollar remains the weakest of the G10 currencies today, losing nearly 0.8% against a weighted basket of peers.

“Given the economy’s starting point, and with both sides of our mandate expected to be under pressure, there is a strong case to hold monetary policy steady in order to balance the risks coming from further elevated inflation and a slowing labor market”, commented Hammack today.

However, the overall tone of the Cleveland Fed President’s remarks is in line with the central bank’s prevailing “wait and see” approach. The Fed’s reaction function remains clear — if the labor market weakens and inflation declines, swift rate cuts are on the table. Otherwise, patience and elevated rates will continue to hold.

Although the economic effects of the Trump administration’s new trade policies will appear in data with a delay, the market is already showing signs of fatigue amid decision-making chaos and ongoing uncertainty about what lies ahead in a week, a month, or a year. The Dollar Index, which broke a local high at the end of January, has lost 3.5% over the past week and is now trading at its lowest level since April 2022. Amid a confidence crisis in the world’s most powerful currency, capital is flowing into gold, which is strengthening its role as a safe haven and anti-recession hedge.

Gold is breaking new highs on the back of dollar weakness and recession fears. Source: xStation5