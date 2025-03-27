Read more
Dollar Tree Sells Family Dollar for $1 Billion, Shares Gain 10% Today

16:06 27 March 2025

Dollar Tree shares jumped nearly 10% Wednesday after the discount retailer announced the sale of its troubled Family Dollar chain to private equity firms Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management for $1 billion, a fraction of the $8 billion it paid in 2015.

Strategic Shift for Dollar Tree

"This is a major milestone in our multi-year transformation journey," said CEO Mike Creedon, emphasizing that the two businesses had "limited synergies." The divestiture allows Dollar Tree to refocus on its suburban, middle-income customer base while addressing the financial drain Family Dollar created.

Community Impact Concerns

Industry experts warn the sale and ongoing store closures could impact access to affordable goods in underserved urban areas. "The lower income consumer will be losing a critical place to purchase value products," said Marshal Cohen of market research firm Circana.

New Ownership Challenges

Family Dollar will maintain its Virginia headquarters under new ownership, with former company executive Duncan MacNaughton joining as Chairman. The private equity buyers face significant hurdles in addressing competitive pricing and rebuilding customer loyalty.

Dollar Tree (D1 Interval)

The stock price is approaching a resistance at $76.46 which in recent months has led to price reversal. RSI is in bullish divergence, while MACD starts to widen after bullish crossover.

 

 

 

