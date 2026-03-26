📌Donald Trumps warns Iran again. Is escalation ahead?

Donald Trump said via Truth Social that Iran is very eager to reach an agreement with the United States, although it publicly presents itself as a “tough negotiator.” He also reiterated a warning that Tehran could face consequences if it does not accept a deal on US terms before it is too late:

"The Iranian negotiators are very different and 'strange.' They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal.' WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty! President DJT"

Market sentiment is clearly weaker today, with investors pricing in an increased risk of escalation in the Middle East. Previously Axios reported that US considers the 'final blow' to the Iran: ground operation and massive bombardments.

Source: xStation5