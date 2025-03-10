Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Double whammy of bad news for markets

13:07 10 March 2025

Anyone looking for a quiet week will be sorely disappointed. There has been another surge in the VIX index at the start of this week, and Wall Street’s fear gauge is now at its highest level since December. Stocks are a sea of red in Europe and US futures are expected to open lower later on Monday. The mild recovery in US stocks on Friday has been short lived, and there could be more asset price damage to come.

Trump abandons US markets in favour of political goals

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

The markets are digesting a double whammy of bad news for equity market bulls. Firstly, President Trump seems to have abandoned the US stock market and is willing to put his political vision above the near-term outlook for the US economy. Secondly, there are signs that the German coalition currently being put together by the Conservative Friedrich Merz is fraying, and the Green party have rejected Merz’s spending plans on defense and infrastructure.

Trump puts economic pain on the agenda

Donald Trump said in an interview over the weekend that the US economy is facing a ‘period of transition’. The interview with Fox News could have been used by President Trump to calm financial markets, after US stocks fell more than 3% last week, their largest decline for 6 months. Instead, Trump refused to rule out a recession for the US economy, which has reinvigorated animal spirits once more, but this time on the downside.

Trump takes a page out of the Putin and Xi play book

This suggests a few things, firstly, Trump is putting his political goals ahead of the strength of the US economy and the stock market. This is the playbook of President Xi in China and President Putin in Russia, who have both put politics in front of economic growth in recent years. This has had major repercussions for their economies. Trump may think that he is steering the US economy in a healthy direction, but this is worrying the broader financial markets. Trump’s flip flopping on tariffs, and his old-fashioned views of America first, is weighing on consumption and knocking confidence.

This means that this week’s University of Michigan Confidence measure and the inflation expectations are as important for overall market sentiment as the CPI report is on Wednesday. The market is looking for a small pullback in the inflation rate last month, however, a larger than expected moderation in price growth for February could help to calm markets, especially if it gives the Fed a little bit more wiggle room when it comes to future rate cuts.

US bond yields drop as growth fears increase

US bonds are outperforming Europe yet again, and 10-year and 2-year yields are down approx. 7 basis points ahead of the US market open. Trump’s refusal to rule out a recession in the US economy is weighing on bond yields, as growth fears boost US bonds and weigh heavily on equities. We expect this to continue until we see 1, a change in Trump’s economic strategy (unlikely), and 2, weaker inflation, which is also not a given. The consumer confidence data later this week will be worth watching, and any pickup in inflation expectations could be read as a sign that consumers are already pricing in the inflationary impact from Trump’s tariffs.

S&P 500 could breach key technical level if tech stops drop as expected

From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 is approaching a key level, the 200-day sma at 5733. If we get a definitive daily close below this level, it would be a bearish development for the S&P 500. Trump’s comments on the US economy are leading to a crisis in confidence in US economic strength. If the President is talking down the economy’s near-term prospects, then it is tough for investors to have faith in the next ‘industrial revolution’, and AI stocks could be on the chopping block at the start of this week, as Broadcom’s strong results become a distant memory.

German chancellor could face opposition to spending plans

The second driver of markets on Monday is news that the German Chancellor in waiting, Friedrich Merz, could face opposition to his plan to break Germany’s debt rules and dramatically increase government borrowing to fund defense and infrastructure spending. This caused the largest daily increase in German bond yields since reunification, and the euro had its best weekly performance since 2009 last week.

Why the European defense theme has further to go

The news that Germany’s soon to be chancellor might not have free reign over Berlin’s purse strings has limited euro upside for now, although we expect the euro to get its mojo back in the near term, and $1.10 in EUR/USD remains on the cards. It has also helped weigh down European stocks, and the Dax is the weakest performer in the European equity space today and is lower by 1.5%.  German mid cap indices are under even more pressure on Monday. However, Rheinmetall, the German defense company,  is still the top performer on the Dax today, although the pace of gains has slowed sharply. This suggests that the market believes a deal will be struck to allow Germany to boost spending. Overall, we continue to favour European stocks over US stocks in the current environment, and the European defense sector could have further to go, even if it runs into roadblocks on its upward journey.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

11.03.2025
19:01

Daily summary: Wall Street recovers on Ukraine updates, EURUSD rallies 1%, crypto optimism (11.03.2025)

American indices started Tuesday’s trading session with declines, but most of the losses were erased after the U.S. State Department and the...

 15:13

US500 back to sell-off 📉

U.S. stock indices started Tuesday’s trading session with declines. The US500 is already down nearly 0.85% after the White House announced changes...

 15:02

Trump tariffs unnerve markets once again

Stock market recovery runs into a Trump sized roadblock. Tech rebound stumbles Is this Trump’s Liz Truss moment? Can Wednesday’s...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator