Earnings calendar (28.01.2025): Big Tech in the spotlight

This week will be filled with earnings reports from leading technology companies, which, given investors' nervous reaction yesterday to the release of DeepSeek's new AI model, could further increase market volatility. Today, companies such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing will announce their results. The most significant wave of key reports will come on Wednesday, when ASML, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla release their financial results. On Thursday, Apple will report its earnings, meaning that by the end of the week, four of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" companies will have published their financial results. Below is a list of the most important earnings reports for this week: Monday: AT&T - Before Market

SoFi Technologies - Before Market Tuesday: SAP SE - Before Market

RTX Corp - Before Market

Boeing Company - Before Market

Lockheed Martin - Before Market

Stryker Corp - After Market

Starbucks Corp - After Market Wednesday: ASML Holding - Before Market

T-Mobile US - Before Market

Microsoft - After Market

Meta Platforms - After Market

Tesla - After Market

ServiceNow - After Market

IBM - After Market Thursday: Mastercard Inc - Before Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific - Before Market

Shell - Before Market

Apple - After Market

Visa - After Market Friday: Exxon Mobil - Before Market

AbbVie - Before Market

Chevron - Before Market

Source: XTB Research

