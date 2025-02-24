Earnings calendar: All eyes on Nvidia (24.02.2025)

This week, we are looking forward to the culmination of the Big Tech earnings season with Nvidia's (NVDA.US) financial report, scheduled for Wednesday after the close of the Wall Street session. Investors expect the AI chip giant to deliver both a strong Q4 2024 and promising outlook for 2025, despite supply issues with the GB200 NVL unit. Riding the wave of expectations around Nvidia, semiconductor stocks such as Broadcom (AVGO.US) and Marvell Technology (MRVL.US) are gaining momentum

In addition to Nvidia, other tech companies like Dell (DELL.US), Salesforce (CRM.US), and HP (HP.US) will also present their financial reports.

Company earnings calendar for this week: