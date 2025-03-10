Earnings calendar: DAX companies in the limelight (10.03.2025)

The earning season has been easing down, as we already left the major tech results behind. Nevertheless, this week will bring a lineup of major German, DAX-included companies sharing their Q4 and full 2024 financial reports. The highlights will include tariff-concerned Volkswagen and Rheinmetall, which has recently skyrocketed due to expected military spending hike in Europe. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Earnings calendar for this week Monday, March 10th: Oracle Corp. (ORACL.US), after market close Tuesday, March 11th: Volkswagen (VOW3.DE), before market open Wednesday, March 12th: Puma (PUM.DE), before market open

Rheinmetall (RHM.DE), before market open

Porsche (P911.DE), before market open

Adobe (ADBE.US), after market close Thursday, March 13th: Enel SpA (ENEL.IT)

Generali (G.IT), before market open

Futu Holdings (FUTU.US), before market open

Dollar General Corp. (DG.US), before market open Friday, March 14th: BWM (BWM.DE), before market open

Daimler Truck Holding (DTG.DE), before market open

Bechtle (BC8.DE), before market open

