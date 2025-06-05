Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

ECB Governing Council Press Conference - 5 June 2025 (LIVE)

13:56 5 June 2025

Live coverage will provide the most important comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde regarding interest rate decisions. 

Key comments:

  • Traders no longer fully price another ECB rate cut this year.
  • Lagarde reiterates ECB getting to end of cycle with today's cut

Other comments:

  • Survey data points to weaker near-term prospects
  • Higher tariffs and stronger Euro to make exports harder
  • Strong labor market, rising incomes to help economy
  • Defence and infrastructure investment to bolster growth
  • It is urgent to make Euro Area more competitive, productive
  • Most core inflation figures suggest inflation will stabilize at target
  • Labour costs are gradually moderating
  • Wage tracker points to further easing in 2025
  • Most longer-term inflation expectations around 2%
  • Risks to growth tilted to the downside
  • The outlook for inflation is more uncertain than usual
  • Fragmentation of global supply chains could raise inflation
  • A boost in defence and infrastructure would raise inflation over medium term
  • We are in a good position to navigate uncertain conditions coming up
  • The decision was almost unanimous, there was one dissenter
  • Everything points to inflation settling at 2%
  • I wouldn't exclude further upward revisions to growth
  • We are in a good place after 25 bps rate cut today
  • We just nearly concluded the policy cycle
  • We are in a good position based on the current rate path
  • I am not confirming a pause

The decision to change interest rates and the ECB conference maintain the upward trend in EURUSD quotes, indicating a strengthening of the euro. This is due to the fact that the central bank's decision was in line with expectations, and President Lagarde's statements did not indicate a change in the ECB's attitude to a possible strengthening of the central bank's dovish stance.

 

Source: ECB via YouTube

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

06.06.2025
18:52

Daily summary: Strong labor market fuels risk appetite among investors 📈

U.S. indices are finishing the week higher after better-than-expected data from the U.S. labor market. The biggest gains are seen in the small-cap...

 15:17

US Open: strong NFP report supports demand in the stock market 📈🔎

Wall Street kicks off Friday’s session with solid gains. Investors welcomed the better-than-expected employment report, which helped ease some concerns...

 15:11

US stocks surge on payrolls and Tesla

The US payrolls report was stronger than expected for May. The economy created 139k jobs last month, the consensus was for a 126k reading. The April figure...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app