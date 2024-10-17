ECB Press Conference - 17 October 2024 (LIVE)

The ECB conference call on the Central Bank's decision to cut the deposit rate by 25 basis points has just begun, in line with analysts' expectations. Below, you can find the main points made by President Lagarde: Incoming data suggests that activity is weaker than expected.

Households consumed less than expected.

Latest data points to more sluggish growth.

We expect the economy to strengthen over time.

Domestic inflation is still strong.

Inflation to drop to target in 2025.

Risks to growth are on the downside.

Geopolitical tensions are an upside inflation risk. Downside risks to inflation include low confidence, geopolitical stress and low investment.

Financing conditions remain restrictive.

I am still looking at soft landing.

I don't see a recession in the Eurozone. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Dollar is extending gains against euro as the ECB press conference continues.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.