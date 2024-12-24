Economic Calendar: A Christmas Trading Schedule

The holiday period presents a unique landscape for financial markets. While most major exchanges in the West are closed, Asian markets generally maintain regular operations. However, there are some exceptions, particularly in the United States. How will trading unfold during the upcoming days?

Christmas Eve Shortened Sessions (GMT):

Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, and France: 08:00 – 12:55

United Kingdom: 08:00 – 12:30

Spain: 08:00 – 13:00

US (NYSE and NASDAQ): 14:30 – 18:00

On Christmas Day, normal trading sessions will occur only in Asia (especially in China and Japan). Wall Street resumes trading on Boxing Day (26th December). Most markets will return to regular operations on Friday, 27th December. Currency market is operating normally along with crypto market.

Today's Data Releases (GMT):

During the Asian session, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released their respective meeting minutes. The BoJ minutes reiterated a willingness to consider raising interest rates but expressed uncertainty regarding the current inflation trend. USD/JPY remains elevated. The RBA minutes indicated continued support for a restrictive policy stance but acknowledged the potential for easing if inflation continues its expected downward trajectory. AUD/USD remains weak, hovering near 2022 lows around 0.6200.

Upcoming Data Releases (GMT):

Richmond Fed Index for December (Expected: -10; Previous: -14) 21:30 US: API Crude Oil Stock Change (Expected: -1.6m barrels; Previous: -4.7m barrels)

Key Releases During the Christmas Period (GMT):