Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

07:17 · 12 January 2026

Economic calendar: A quiet start to an interesting week

Key takeaways
-
-
Open account Download free app
-
-
Open account Download free app
Key takeaways
  • Futures contracts point to a lower opening for today's cash session in Europe
  • This comes after lawsuits were filed against current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, which once again strike at the independence of the central bank
  • The calendar for today's session will not include any significant macro publications

Monday's session on the financial markets is off to an interesting start, though not because of the macroeconomic data releases scheduled for today. After the weekend, the markets are focused on both geopolitics, centred on Greenland and Iran, and monetary issues, dictated by lawsuits filed against Jerome Powell, the chairman of the US central bank.

The turn of events means that precious metals and so-called "safe haven" currencies are performing very well today. On the other hand, futures contracts focused on American and European indices are losing value.

Investors are awaiting publications later this week (US CPI data and Wall Street banks' Q4 2025 results). Today, it seems that the markets will be driven by incoming ad hoc information.

Today's session calendar on the macro data side. Source: xStation


 

 

14 January 2026, 18:23

Daily Summary: US Futures Retreat Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Inflationary Heat
14 January 2026, 17:28

S&P 500 futures retreat 1% amid hawkish Fed rhetoric and robust data
14 January 2026, 16:43

🍫Cocoa tests $5,000 support
14 January 2026, 15:40

BREAKING: Crude inventories surge against expectations; Oil maintains strong gains

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app