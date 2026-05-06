Economic calendar: ADP report and PMI data from Europe 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting releases. In the first part of the day, we will receive PMI reports from European countries, including Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and finally the euro area.
Attention will then shift across the Atlantic, where the ADP labor market report will be released. Expectations point to a slight increase in private sector employment to 98k versus 62k in March. The publication of the report will serve as an indicator ahead of Friday’s NFP release by the BLS.
Morning wrap (06.05.2026)
Economic calendar: US Services ISM and JOLTS report in focus
💶Eurozone Industry: A Fragile Recovery Masking Stagflationary Risks
Economic Calendar: PMI data in the spotlight; this week’s corporate calendar ⬇️
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.