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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

07:10 · 6 May 2026

Economic calendar: ADP report and PMI data from Europe 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting releases. In the first part of the day, we will receive PMI reports from European countries, including Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and finally the euro area.

Attention will then shift across the Atlantic, where the ADP labor market report will be released. Expectations point to a slight increase in private sector employment to 98k versus 62k in March. The publication of the report will serve as an indicator ahead of Friday’s NFP release by the BLS.

 

 

6 May 2026, 06:43

Morning wrap (06.05.2026)
5 May 2026, 07:14

Economic calendar: US Services ISM and JOLTS report in focus
4 May 2026, 10:17

💶Eurozone Industry: A Fragile Recovery Masking Stagflationary Risks
4 May 2026, 07:55

Economic Calendar: PMI data in the spotlight; this week’s corporate calendar ⬇️

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