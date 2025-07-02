Read more
Economic calendar: ADP – the first US jobs report of the week 🎯

07:01 2 July 2025

Today we’ll receive the first jobs report from the U.S. this week. Although its importance has declined somewhat recently, it remains a publication closely watched by the market.

Investors will be looking for signs of a potential slowdown that would align with the broader weakening of consumer strength in recent months. Goldman Sachs predicts that the June U.S. employment report could be a turning point for the dollar, especially if it reveals labor market weakness. A dovish surprise would likely weaken the USD, particularly against the euro and yen. As geopolitical tensions ease, macroeconomic data—such as employment—may once again become the dominant market driver.

Detailed daily calendar:

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Employment Data for June:

  • Spanish Unemployment Change: forecast -69.5K; previous -57.8K;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Employment Data for May:

  • Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.2%; previous 6.2%;

10:30 AM BST, Germany - German 10-Year Bund Auction:

  • previous 2.540%;

11:30 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks

01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for June:

  • ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: forecast 99K; previous 37K;

03:15 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:

  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: forecast -1.650M; previous -4.066M;
  • Gasoline Inventories: forecast 0.660M; previous -2.075M;
  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -3.500M; previous -5.836M;

 

Market News

04.07.2025
10:22

House of Representatives declares July 14–18 as key week for crypto regulation 👀🎯

Yesterday, the United States House of Representatives officially designated the week of July 14–18, 2025, as "Crypto Week." During this...

 10:16

Investors on edge as Tariff deadline looms

As we get to the end of the week, risk sentiment is draining from markets. President Trump seems to have called time on trade negotiations before next...

 07:58

Economic calendar: Trump’s Bill and Eurozone PPI in Focus as Wall Street Takes a Break (04.07.2025)

Volatility and liquidity in the markets are expected to be limited today due to the absence of trading on Wall Street (Independance Day). Nevertheless,...
