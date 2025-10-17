Read more
17:37 · 17 October 2025

Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways

  • Tariffs are still flowing into the economy according to the Musalem.

  • Musalem signals economic uncertainty

Alberto Musalem from the US Federal Reserve commented to the US economic conditions and tariffs today. Here are the most important remarks.

Fed’s Musalem remarks

  • Tariffs don’t appear to be passing through to services.

  • Purchasing power is still an issue for many Americans.

  • Tariffs will work through the economy into the middle of next year.

  • Tariff impacts are still flowing into the economy.

  • It’s premature to say what will come with FOMC meetings after October.

  • We are in a particularly uncertain moment.

  • I don’t make decisions based on one data point amid the broader shutdown.

  • I see limited space before rate cuts would make policy accommodative.

  • The Fed should not be on a preset course and should follow a balanced approach.

  • I could support a path with another cut if more risks to jobs emerge and inflation remains contained.

 

