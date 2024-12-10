Economic calendar: API data and unit labor costs from the US

Futures point to slightly lower opening of today's cash session in Europe

Tuesday's Asian session saw modest gains in the most stock market indices, even though moderate downward pressure was evident on Wall Street yesterday. The exception in this aspect is the Chinese market, where futures there lost heavily and thus reduced the wave of optimism from yesterday.

The economic calendar does not have many key publications scheduled today for the economy and investors themselves, nevertheless, investors' attention may turn to US unit labor cost data and API oil inventory data.

Detailed calendar of the day:

01:30 pm GMT - US, unit labor costs for Q3. Forecast: 1.4% q/q. Previously: 2.4% q/q.

09:40 pm GMT - USA, API report on crude oil inventories. Previously: 1.23 million.