BREAKING: EURUSD muted; US services growth cools in December as demand softens 📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for December:
- S&P Global Services PMI: actual 52.5; forecast 52.9; previous 54.1;
- S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 52.7; forecast 53.0; previous 54.2;
The US services sector continued to expand in December, but momentum slowed notably as demand weakened and cost pressures intensified. The headline index eased to 52.5 from 54.1, marking the slowest pace of growth in eight months, as new business rose only marginally — the weakest increase in 20 months — amid squeezed client budgets, policy uncertainty, and tariff-related headwinds.
