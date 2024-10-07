Economic calendar: Bankers' speeches in focus

Asian markets gain at start of new week

Futures point to slightly lower opening of Monday's cash session in Europe

Limited macro calendar for today's session

Chinese markets are still closed after the weekend, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nevertheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading as normal, extends today's upward wave, adding more than 1.5%. More conferences of the PBoC establishment are scheduled for tomorrow, which will consider how to implement further stimulus tools for the Chinese economy in the long term.

At the same time, other Asian indexes are also rising. Japan's Nikkei is adding 2.4%, Korea's KOSPI is up 1.5% and Australia's ASX200 is adding 0.7%.

The economic calendar for today is very light. However, investors may pay attention to data on German factory orders, Eurozone retail sales and speeches by Bowman and the Fed's Kashakri.

Detailed calendar for today