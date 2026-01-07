BREAKING: Eurozone inflation slightly below estimates 🇪🇺 EURUSD ticks up

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for December: CPI: actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY;

CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;

HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

HICP ex Energy and Food: actual 0.2% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

Core CPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; previous -0.5% MoM Eurozone annual inflation is estimated at 2.0% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November. By component, services remain the highest at 3.4% (3.5% in November), food, alcohol & tobacco rose to 2.6% (from 2.4%), non-energy industrial goods eased slightly to 0.4% (0.5%), and energy dropped further to -1.9% (from -0.5%). EURUSD progressively recovers from selling in the early European trading. The pair remains under a significant selling pressure, currently unable to recover above both 30-hour exponential moving average (EMA30; light purple) and psychological level of 1,17000. Source: xStation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.