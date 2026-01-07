Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

10:09 · 7 January 2026

BREAKING: Eurozone inflation slightly below estimates 🇪🇺 EURUSD ticks up

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for December:

  • CPI: actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY;

  • CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;

  • HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

  • HICP ex Energy and Food: actual 0.2% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

  • Core CPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

  • Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; previous -0.5% MoM

 

Eurozone annual inflation is estimated at 2.0% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November. By component, services remain the highest at 3.4% (3.5% in November), food, alcohol & tobacco rose to 2.6% (from 2.4%), non-energy industrial goods eased slightly to 0.4% (0.5%), and energy dropped further to -1.9% (from -0.5%).

EURUSD progressively recovers from selling in the early European trading. The pair remains under a significant selling pressure, currently unable to recover above both 30-hour exponential moving average (EMA30; light purple) and psychological level of 1,17000.

 

Source: xStation

9 January 2026, 18:59

Daily summary: Markets recover optimism at the end of the week
9 January 2026, 17:53

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (09.01.2026)
9 January 2026, 16:40

What does newest NFP report tells us?
9 January 2026, 15:14

US OPEN: Investors exercise caution in the face of uncertainty.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app