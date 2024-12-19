Economic calendar: BoE, Norges Bank and Riksbank decisions in focus 🏛️

Futures indicate lower opening of cash session in Europe

Japanese yen loses 1% against USD after Ueda's comments

Later during the day, investors' attention will turn to decisions of other central banks

The beginning of Thursday's session on international markets is taking on a relatively turbulent character, after the Fed made a hawkish pivot yesterday, and today BoJ President Ueda signaled that we will have to wait until March/April next year for the next rate hikes in Japan.

Today, investors' attention continues to turn to decisions of central banks, because by the end of the day we will learn the decisions of several of them, namely the Bank of England, Norges Bank and Riksbank. Moreover, we will learn GDP data from the US for Q3, data from the Polish labor market and data on natural gas inventories in the US.

Detailed calendar of the day (GMT time):

08:30, Sweden - Riksbank decision. Forecast: 2.5% (down from 2.75%)

09:00, Norway - Norges Bank decision. Forecast: 4.5% (maintained)

09:30, Poland - Year-on-year wage data. Forecast: 10% (down from 10.2%)

12:00, Great Britain - BoE decision. Forecast: 4.75% (maintained)

13:30, USA - GDP reading for Q3. Forecast: 2.8% (annualized, down from 3%)

13:30, Czech Republic - CNB decision. Forecast: 4% (maintained)

13:30, USA - unemployment benefit applications. Forecast: 230k (down from 242k)

15:30, USA - natural gas inventories. Forecast: -123 bcf (up from -190 bcf)