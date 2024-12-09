Economic Calendar: “Calm” start to a tense week

- Futures point to higher opening of today's European cash session
- The calendar is short of fundamentally important macro readings
- However, a number of interest rate decisions await investors later in the week
The first session of the new week promises to be quiet in terms of macro data releases. The calendar does not contain any important readings from a broad-market perspective, so investors will focus on corporate and geopolitical news, of which there is no shortage. In the morning, Chinese indices posted powerful gains in the face of Politburo's announcement to change its monetary approach in 2025. In the background, the market is also reacting all the time to political uncertainties in Syria and South Korea.
In the morning, investors learned relatively good GDP data from Japan and dismal CPI data from China. During the day, we will also learn data on US wholesale inventories.
03:00 pm GMT - US, wholesale inventories for October. Forecast: 0.2% m/m. Earlier: - 0.2% m/m.
