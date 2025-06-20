Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: Canadian retail sales the main report of the day 🔎

07:12 20 June 2025

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light following a week full of major events. The most important release of the day will be the IPPI report and Canadian retail sales data. Additionally, further updates are expected regarding the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Detailed calendar for the day:

11:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Eurogroup Meetings

11:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECOFIN Meetings

01:30 PM BST, United States - Philly Fed for June:

  • Manufacturing Index: forecast -1.7; previous -4.0;
  • Prices Paid: previous 59.80;
  • New Orders: previous 7.5;
  • Philly Fed Employment: previous 16.5;
  • CAPEX Index: previous 27.00;
  • Business Conditions: previous 47.2;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Retail Sales Data for April:

  • Core Retail Sales: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM;
  • Retail Sales: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for May:

  • IPPI: previous 2.0% YoY;
  • IPPI: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous -0.8% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - New Housing Price Index for May:

  • forecast -0.2% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

06:00 PM BST, United States - U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count:

  • U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: previous 439;

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

20.06.2025
18:44

Daily summary: Wall Street erases all early-trading gains, euro's strength continues (20.06.2025)

Wall Street indices turned negative after the Wall Street Journal published a report on plans to tighten U.S. export regulations for semiconductor...

 18:24

🍫 COCOA dips 6%

Cocoa futures are down nearly 6% today, hitting a two-month low. Once again, the cause of the panic sell-off and spike in volatility is the forecast of...

 17:59

Fed's Barkin comments on US economy 🏛️

Fed member, Thomas Barkin commented today the situation in the US economy and businesses. Here is the breakdown from his remarks. His comments are more...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app