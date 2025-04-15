Economic Calendar: CPI Data from Europe and the US; Citigroup and Bank of America Earnings

Futures indicate a mixed start to Tuesday's session in Europe

CPI data from France, Poland, Canada in the background

Citigroup, Bank of America, Intercative Brokers and Johnson & Johnson to report their Q1 2025 results

Tuesday's session in financial markets begins with relative gains in the main stock indices. Markets in Asia are seeing a further rebound after Wall Street closed higher yesterday. Futures currently indicate a relatively flat opening in Europe and the US today. The US100 is down 0.1%, while the German DE40 is down 0.06%.

The economic calendar will focus on a number of inflation reports today. Investors will also get to know the ZEW data from Germany and the NY Empire from the US. Citigroup, Bank of America, Intercative Brokers and Johnson & Johnson will report their quarterly results today.

Earlier this morning we also saw solid labour market data from the UK. GBPUSD is reaching new highs since September 20224 in the morning.

Employment in the 3m/3m perspective: 206k (expected: 170k; previously: 144k)

Jobless claims: 18.7k (previous: 44.2k)

Unemployment rate: 4.4% (expected: 4.4%; previously: 4.4%)

Average weekly earnings: 5.6% y/y (expected: 5.7% y/y; previously: 5.8% y/y)

The macro calendar of the day (CET time):

08:45 - France, CPI inflation data for March. Forecast: 0.8% y/y. Previously: 0.8% y/y

09:00 - Slovakia, CPI inflation data for March. Forecast: 4.0% y/y. Previously: 3.8% y/y

10:00 - Poland, CPI inflation data for March. Forecast: 4.9% y/y. Previously: 4.9% y/y

11:00 - Germany, ZEW data for April.

14:30 - USA, NY Empire data for April. Forecast: -14.5. Previously: -20

14:30 - Canada, CPI data for March. Forecast: 2.6% y/y. Previously: 2.6