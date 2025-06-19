Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: day of European central banks' decisions 📃📌

07:10 19 June 2025

While today is a holiday in the U.S. and parts of European markets, investors won't be short on key events. Two major interest rate decisions from European central banks are scheduled — from Switzerland’s SNB and the Bank of England (BoE).

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to counter deflation. Meanwhile, the BoE is likely to keep rates unchanged, though the vote split may offer insight into the future direction of monetary policy.

At the same time, tensions in the Middle East are escalating. According to various sources, Trump has already approved a U.S. military strike on Iran for this coming weekend. A possible target is the heavily fortified Fordow nuclear complex. However, the final decision is on hold as Trump waits for signs of de-escalation from Iran.

Detailed daily calendar:

08:30 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Monetary Policy Assessment

08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q2) for December:

  • forecast 0.00%; previous 0.25%;

09:00 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Press Conference

09:30 AM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

10:45 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks

11:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Eurogroup Meetings

11:30 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for June:

  • forecast 4.25%; previous 4.25%;

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Meeting Minutes

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC vote hike for June:

  • forecast 0; previous 0;

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC vote cut for June:

  • forecast 2; previous 7;

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC vote unchanged for June:

  • forecast 7; previous 2;

12:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

20.06.2025
09:26

Chart of the day - Ethereum (20.06.2025)

Alongside Ethereum, the broader cryptocurrency market is also in the green: Bitcoin is up 1.40% to $106,160, while the remaining altcoin market capitalization...

 07:59

Oil prices in retreat

News that President Trump would delay any decision on joining Israel’s attacks against Iran has boosted the market mood at the end of this week....

 07:12

Economic calendar: Canadian retail sales the main report of the day 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light following a week full of major events. The most important release of the day will be the IPPI...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app