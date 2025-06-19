Economic calendar: day of European central banks' decisions 📃📌

While today is a holiday in the U.S. and parts of European markets, investors won't be short on key events. Two major interest rate decisions from European central banks are scheduled — from Switzerland’s SNB and the Bank of England (BoE).
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to counter deflation. Meanwhile, the BoE is likely to keep rates unchanged, though the vote split may offer insight into the future direction of monetary policy.
At the same time, tensions in the Middle East are escalating. According to various sources, Trump has already approved a U.S. military strike on Iran for this coming weekend. A possible target is the heavily fortified Fordow nuclear complex. However, the final decision is on hold as Trump waits for signs of de-escalation from Iran.
Detailed daily calendar:
08:30 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Monetary Policy Assessment
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q2) for December:
- forecast 0.00%; previous 0.25%;
09:00 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Press Conference
09:30 AM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
10:00 AM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
10:45 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks
11:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Eurogroup Meetings
11:30 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for June:
- forecast 4.25%; previous 4.25%;
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Meeting Minutes
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC vote hike for June:
- forecast 0; previous 0;
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC vote cut for June:
- forecast 2; previous 7;
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC vote unchanged for June:
- forecast 7; previous 2;
12:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
