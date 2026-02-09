Economic calendar: Delayed labour market data the key report of the week 🔎

Most major corporations have already released their earnings, and investor focus is now shifting toward the “real economy.” Ahead of us are the releases of backlogged U.S. macroeconomic data, including the labour market report (NFP) and inflation readings.
Detailed weekly calendar:
Monday, 9 February
- all day – election results in Japan, Thailand and Portugal
- all day – numerous speeches by ECB and FED bankers
Tuesday, 10 February
- 01:30 PM GMT - US retail sales for December
- 09:40 PM GMT - API data on US oil inventories (weekly)
Wednesday, 11 February
- all day - OPEC monthly report
- 01:30 AM GMT - CPI and PPI inflation in China for January
- 01:30 PM GMT - Pending NFP data from the US for January
- 05:00 PM GMT - DoE data on crude oil stocks in the US
Thursday, 12 February
- 07:00 AM GMT - UK GDP data
- 09:00 AM GMT - GDP data from Poland
- 01:30 PM GMT - Dane PPI z USA/claimsy
- 03:30 PM GMT - EIA data on US gas reserves
Friday, 13 February
- 07:30 AM GMT - CPI inflation from Switzerland
- 09:00 AM GMT - CPI inflation in Poland
- 01:30 PM GMT - US CPI inflation (pending for January)
