CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

06:50 · 9 February 2026

Economic calendar: Delayed labour market data the key report of the week 🔎

Most major corporations have already released their earnings, and investor focus is now shifting toward the “real economy.” Ahead of us are the releases of backlogged U.S. macroeconomic data, including the labour market report (NFP) and inflation readings.

Detailed weekly calendar:

Monday, 9 February

  • all day – election results in Japan, Thailand and Portugal
  • all day – numerous speeches by ECB and FED bankers

Tuesday, 10 February

  • 01:30 PM GMT - US retail sales for December
  • 09:40 PM GMT - API data on US oil inventories (weekly)

Wednesday, 11 February

  • all day - OPEC monthly report
  • 01:30 AM GMT - CPI and PPI inflation in China for January
  • 01:30 PM GMT - Pending NFP data from the US for January
  • 05:00 PM GMT - DoE data on crude oil stocks in the US

Thursday, 12 February

  • 07:00 AM GMT - UK GDP data
  • 09:00 AM GMT - GDP data from Poland 
  • 01:30 PM GMT - Dane PPI z USA/claimsy
  • 03:30 PM GMT - EIA data on US gas reserves

Friday, 13 February

  • 07:30 AM GMT - CPI inflation from Switzerland
  • 09:00 AM GMT - CPI inflation in Poland 
  • 01:30 PM GMT - US CPI inflation (pending for January)
11 February 2026, 13:31

BREAKING: US100 jumps amid stronger than expected US NFP report
11 February 2026, 08:30

Economic calendar: NFP data and US oil inventory report 💡
11 February 2026, 06:33

Morning Wrap: Dollar in a trap, all eyes on NFP 🏛️(February 11, 2026)
10 February 2026, 13:31

BREAKING: US RETAIL SALES BELOW EXPECTATIONS

