​​​​​​​Economic calendar: delayed NFP report and speeches from Fed officials 👀

The market still hasn’t fully recovered from yesterday’s excellent quarterly results from Nvidia. Meanwhile, investors are facing another round of important releases today — this time macroeconomic.

Today we will receive the delayed NFP report for September. The delay was caused by the government shutdown and the suspension of work at the BLS, the institution responsible for collecting and publishing this data.

The statements from Fed officials will also be important, scheduled for after the labor-market report. We may learn the policymakers’ immediate reactions to the September data. Today we will hear from Hammack, Paulson, Goolsbee and Cook.

Detailed calendar for the day:

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for September:

Nonfarm Payrolls: forecast 53K; previous 22K;

Private Nonfarm Payrolls: forecast 62K; previous 38K;

Unemployment Rate: forecast 4.3%; previous 4.3%;

Participation Rate: previous 62.3%;

Average Hourly Earnings: forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.7% YoY;

Average Hourly Earnings: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

Average Weekly Hours: forecast 34.2; previous 34.2;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:

Initial Jobless Claims: previous 232K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 58.00K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: previous 1,957K;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for November:

forecast 1.0; previous -12.8;

03:00 PM GMT, United States - Existing Home Sales for October:

forecast 4.08M; previous 4.06M;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for September:

forecast 1.320M; previous 1.307M;

01:45 PM GMT, United States - Fed Member Hammack Speaks

04:00 PM GMT, United States - Fed Member Cook Speaks

06:40 PM GMT, United States - Fed Member Goolsbee Speaks

09:30 PM GMT, United States - Fed Member Paulson Speaks