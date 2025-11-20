Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

07:52 · 20 November 2025

​​​​​​​Economic calendar: delayed NFP report and speeches from Fed officials 👀

The market still hasn’t fully recovered from yesterday’s excellent quarterly results from Nvidia. Meanwhile, investors are facing another round of important releases today — this time macroeconomic.

Today we will receive the delayed NFP report for September. The delay was caused by the government shutdown and the suspension of work at the BLS, the institution responsible for collecting and publishing this data.

The statements from Fed officials will also be important, scheduled for after the labor-market report. We may learn the policymakers’ immediate reactions to the September data. Today we will hear from Hammack, Paulson, Goolsbee and Cook.

Detailed calendar for the day:

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for September:

  • Nonfarm Payrolls: forecast 53K; previous 22K;
  • Private Nonfarm Payrolls: forecast 62K; previous 38K;
  • Unemployment Rate: forecast 4.3%; previous 4.3%;
  • Participation Rate: previous 62.3%;
  • Average Hourly Earnings: forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.7% YoY;
  • Average Hourly Earnings: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
  • Average Weekly Hours: forecast 34.2; previous 34.2;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:

  • Initial Jobless Claims: previous 232K;
  • Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 58.00K;
  • Continuing Jobless Claims: previous 1,957K;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for November:

  • forecast 1.0; previous -12.8;

03:00 PM GMT, United States - Existing Home Sales for October:

  • forecast 4.08M; previous 4.06M;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for September:

  • forecast 1.320M; previous 1.307M;

01:45 PM GMT, United States - Fed Member Hammack Speaks

04:00 PM GMT, United States - Fed Member Cook Speaks

06:40 PM GMT, United States - Fed Member Goolsbee Speaks

09:30 PM GMT, United States - Fed Member Paulson Speaks

21 November 2025, 18:42

Daily summary: massive selloff in crypto; Fed cut in December 💵
21 November 2025, 18:23

Three market to watch next week (21.11.2025)
21 November 2025, 15:02

BREAKING: UoM report suggests a decline in inflation expectations 📌
21 November 2025, 14:47

BREAKING: US PMI beats expectations slightly; EURUSD with no reaction 📌

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app