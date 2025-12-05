Economic calendar: delayed PCE report is today’s key release 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. The only report of global importance is the delayed PCE report for September. However, the fact that it reflects September data further reduces its significance, and market reaction is weaker than it would be to a fresh release.
In addition, we will also receive the preliminary University of Michigan report for December, as well as labor-market data from Canada — unemployment rate and employment change.
Detailed calendar for the day:
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Durable Goods for October:
- German Factory Orders: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM;
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - GDP data:
- GDP: forecast 1.4% YoY; previous 1.5% YoY;
- GDP (Q3): forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 0.1% QoQ;
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for November:
- Employment Change: forecast -1.5K; previous 66.6K;
- Full Employment Change: previous -18.5K;
- Part Time Employment Change: previous 85.1K;
- Unemployment Rate: forecast 7.0%; previous 6.9%;
- Avg hourly wages Permanent employee: previous 4.0%;
- Participation Rate: previous 65.3%;
03:00 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for September:
- PCE price index: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
- PCE Price index: forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- Core PCE Price Index: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- Core PCE Price Index: forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY;
- Personal Income: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
- Personal Spending: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;
03:00 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for September:
- Factory Orders: previous 1.4% MoM;
- Factory orders ex transportation: previous 0.1% MoM;
- Durables Excluding Transport: previous 0.6% MoM;
- Durables Excluding Defense: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for December:
- Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: previous 4.5%;
- Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: previous 3.4%;
- Michigan Consumer Expectations: forecast 52.0; previous 51.0;
- Michigan Consumer Sentiment: previous 51.0;
- Michigan Current Conditions: forecast 51.3; previous 51.1;
03:10 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks
Daily Summary: Wall Street ends the week with a calm gain 🗽 Cryptocurrencies slide
BREAKING: US PCE inflation in line with expectations 🔎UoM prelim data slightly higher
BREAKING: Lower Unemployment in Canada🍁USDCAD sharply declines📉
DE40: Adequate data, Mild growth
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.