BREAKING: Jobless claims bellow expectations! 🚨EURUSD declines 📉

14:30 - US Jobless Claims (weekly):

Initial: 191k (Expected: 219k Previous: 216k, Revised: 218k)

Continuing: 1,939k (Expected: 1960k, Previous: 1960k )

Official data from the Department of Labor has shown another decline in jobless claims, that turned out to be noticeably lower than what the market has estimated.

The level of new claims has reached the lowest level since January of 2024. Continuous claims have also, slightly, declined.

In reaction to data, EURUSD has declined by up to 0,15%, discounting lessened pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates; however, exchange has quickly recovered most of the movement within minutes.

EURUSD (M1)

Source: xStation5